Kathleen (Kathy) M. SchultzPaynesville - Kathleen "Kathy" M. Schultz of Paynesville, MN, passed away August 31, 2020 at the age of 83 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Visitation will start at 10am at the church. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in Ebenezer Cemetery, Eden Lake Township, rural Paynesville.Kathy was born June 24, 1937 in Richmond, MN to Norbert and Lucille (Plantenberg) Straus. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring and St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She married Bert Ruprecht, and to this union four children were born. They later divorced. She married Ellsworth Schultz in 1991.Kathy worked as a Registered Nurse in both Eden Valley and Paynesville clinics, Koronis Manor, Good Samaritan, and as the Eden Valley school nurse. She finally realized her dream of caring for the elderly by purchasing and renovating the Richmond Catholic Convent into Mother Lucille's Leisure Living Home. After over 25 happy years of care, she finally retired at the age of 78.Kathy is survived by her children, Jeff (Janie) Ruprecht of Paynesville, Cindy Ruprecht of Hudson, WI, Randy Ruprecht of Virginia, MN, Steve (Julie) Ruprecht of Maple Grove, step-children, Donald (Shereen) Schultz of Laguna Beach, CA, Janie (Jeff) Ruprecht of Paynesville, Jill (Bryan) Stout of St. Cloud, Deborah (Gary) Kawlewski of Sauk Rapids, Diane (Jon) Taxdahl of Prior Lake, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ellsworth M. Schultz (2019), sister Mary Alice Simmons, and grandson Jamie Christopher Hilsgen.Family and friends were her favorite hobby. Kathy was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother and will be missed by all.Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oakes Hospice or St. Louis Catholic Church.Masks are required and social distancing encouraged. If you are unable to attend in person, please visit the Daniel Funeral Home website and sign the memorial book for the family.