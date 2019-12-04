Services
Kathleen M. Theisen Obituary
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Kathleen M. Theisen age 60, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service in the church.

Kathleen was born on January 28, 1959, in St. Cloud, MN to Donald and Pauline (Schwegel) Theisen. She spent most of her adult life at REM Fernwood in St. Cloud. Kathleen loved music and sitting in the sun and being outdoors.

She is survived by her mother, Pauline Stein; siblings, Grace (Terry) Thielen, Don (Linda) Theisen, Elmer (Wendy) Theisen, Duane (LeAnn) Theisen, John Stein and Karen Lincoln; 11 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her fathers, Donald Theisen and Ralph Stein; brother, Melvin Theisen and her grandparents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
