Kathleen Mary Friedrich



Shorewood - Age 75 of Shorewood passed away September 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a multi-year battle with Alzheimer's. Born in St Paul to James and Lois McTie, December 21, 1944. She attended school in St. Paul and graduated from St. Catherine's in 1966. Married Joseph on August 20, 1966, mother to Lynne, Jane and Catherine. Returned to teaching in 1984, eventually serving as Dean of Continuing Education at St. Cloud Technical College until her retirement in 2011.



Proceeded in death by her father, mother and brother, Mark. Survived by her loving husband Joe; daughters, Lynne (Trent), Jane (Allen) and Catherine (Eric); six grandchildren: Lauren, Avery & Calvin Schaffler; Barrett & Evelyn Esselman; and Drew Sis; sister, Mary McTie, and two brothers, James & Peter McTie.



Kathy had great affection for her children and a special love for her "perfect" grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, and entertaining; she enjoyed all of life and was fun to be with. We will miss her and her infectious laugh.



A special "thank you" to Trouvaille Memory Care for their exceptional care and to all the Josie's in the building - "Thank you, Josie!"



Memorials preferred to the Kathleen McTie Friedrich Scholarship at St. Catherine's University. Funeral service at 10:30 am Friday, Oct. 2nd with visitation one hour prior to service at St. Therese Catholic Church Deephaven. The family asks attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.









