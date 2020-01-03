|
Kathleen R. Buffalo Salzl
Cold Springs - Kathleen R. Buffalo Salzl, 74, passed away on December 19, 2019 in New Underwood, SD.
Kathi was a spirited and traveling soul. She traveled to faraway places of France, Italy, Kenya, Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Portugal and Spain as well as most of the United States. Cherished memories from her travels are seeing the Pope in Rome, her missionary trip to Africa, an Alaskan cruise seeing the whales in the ocean and Scotland, her beloved ancestral homeland. She loved long rides on the pontoon, drives to Split Rock Light House at Lake Superior and driving/hiking through the Black Hills.
Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her great joy. She loved to play, read, teach, garden, rock hunt and take them places. She also loved to watch sporting events with Vern, catch her grandsons' basketball games and time spent with countless friends.
Kathi met Vern in January 2011. They lifted each other up from the trenches of grief caused by the deaths of their previous spouses. Their love created a fierce spark for life, to live it to the fullest and to love with great passion. They married in June 2012.
Kathi was a drug/alcohol counselor and maintained her business, Kaleidoscope Natural Health Clinic & Counseling, in Aberdeen, SD. She counseled, sold jewelry and other services. She had sat on many organizations' boards involving drug/alcohol programs and youth programs, was an oblate at the Blue Cloud Abbey, a hospital chaplain and convention instructor.
As Kathi soars towards her new journey, she leaves behind her husband, Vern Salzl, children: Deb (Brent) Sawyer of O'Neill, NE; Ronda (Tom) Watson of New Underwood, SD; stepchildren:
Lorrie Salzl (Doug) Seylar; Lisa Salzl (Scott Foote), Dean (Sharon) Salzl, Kurt (Gina) Salzl and Ruth Ann Salzl. Grandchildren: Brandon (Sarah) Kallhoff, Tyler (Erin) Watson, Stephanie Rang (Andy Cereceres), Caitlin (Alex) Tobin, Jacob Kallhoff (Kianna Ward), Heath (Lacey) Zakrzewski, Austin Kallhoff (Heather Schomer), Dakota (Whitney) Sawyer, Tanner Sawyer, Ty Sawyer, Elijah Williams, Isaak Williams, John Seylar, Peter Seylar, Isaac Foote, Ian Foote, Emily Salzl, Erica (Kevin) Huggins, Grant Salzl, Nick Salzl, Nate Salzl and Cecilia Salzl and 19 great grandchildren.
Kathi is proceeded in death by late husband George Buffalo Jr, parents Warren and Lorna Van Hook, brother David Van Hook, stepson Greg Salzl and great granddaughter Breille Cereceres.
Kathi's service will be held January 11th, 2020 at Saint Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN at 11am with reception to follow.
