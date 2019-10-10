|
Kathleen Rose (Cummiskey) Haws
St Cloud, MN - Kathleen Rose (Cummiskey) Haws, 92 year-old-resident of St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, Minnesota, died September 25, 2019.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Cathedral Catholic Church in St. Cloud, followed by burial in Assumption Cemetery. Father Scott Pogatchnik will officiate.
Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, and 9-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Kathleen Cummiskey was born October 25, 1926, to Francis J. and Margaret Ellen (Walker) Cummiskey in Mankato, Minnesota. She was a 1944 graduate of Loyola High School and received a Bachelors degree in Mathematics and Sciences from Mankato Teacher's College in 1948.
Kathleen was united in marriage to Terrance Haws on June 8, 1948. Terry was a high school teacher and coach, including football, wrestling, and track/field at St. James High School in St. James, Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, and an assistant football, head wrestling, and golf coach at Saint Johns University in Collegeville until his death at the early age of 49 in 1973.
Kathleen, following Terry's death, was left to raise their ten children. Retaining her wonderful sense of humor, she emerged as an extraordinarily strong mother and family matriarch to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a loyal friend to many.
Her extended family of friends included the priests, monks and nuns of the St. Cloud Diocese and Saint John's and Saint Benedict's monasteries. Her compassion for others crossed generations - and continents - in her work at Cathedral High School, Saint John's University, Michigan State, and Saint John's Prep School where she took special care to nurture students from around the globe.
Kathleen was an avid sports fan of the Saint John's Johnnies, the Saint Ben's Bennies, the Cathedral Crusaders, the Gophers, the Michigan State Spartans, the Vikings, and the Twins - sometimes watching, listening, and following many of these teams simultaneously and knowing what was happening in each game.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Patrick and wife Mary Ann of Avon; Kevin and wife Yuko of San Diego, CA; Loras and wife Gretchen of Kilkenny; Maureen and husband Thomas Callinan of Scottsdale, AZ; Kathryn and husband William Spooner of Paynesville; Thomas of Edina; William of San Diego, CA; Rosemary of Minneapolis; and Peggy of St. Cloud. Her 26 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and very close family friend Michael Peterson also survive her.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Terry, son Brian, and brothers Jerome, Vincent, Earl, Paul, Loren, and sister Delores.
Memorials are preferred to the Kathleen Haws Scholarship Fund at Saint John's University, which supports students in nursing programs related to person-centered care for the elderly. [Stewardship Coordinator, SJU Luke 128, PO Box 7222, Collegeville, MN 56321]
In her final years Kathleen deeply appreciated the care she received at St. Benedict's Senior Community. Despite her fragile health, she would often say, "They take such good care of me here." The family thanks everyone at SBSC and her CentraCare hospice team for their loving care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 20, 2019