Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Kathleen T. "Kathy" Wingen


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen T. "Kathy" Wingen Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" T. Wingen

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen "Kathy" T. Wingen of St. Cloud, age 69, who passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home. will officiate and burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home.

Kathy was born on April 28, 1949 to Edwin and Emma (Sufka) Wingen in St. Cloud. She was born with Cerebral Palsy, therefore spent her life in a wheelchair. She attended Thomas Grey Lab School, graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1968 and St. Scholastica College in Duluth in 1972. Kathy was a very determined young lady and conquered many obstacles in her life. She was an avid advocate with disability organizations; United Cerebral Palsy, The Minnesota State Council on Disabilities and instrumental in the implementation of Curb Cuts. Kathy worked at "People Too" and 23 years at St. Cloud Legal Services. She spent several hours of volunteer work for many organizations for which she acquired many awards. Most recently she worked for Catholic Charities as a "Grandmother" for St. Catherine Drexel. Kathy loved to read and travel to other states.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Emma Rassier of Sartell; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Ralph Kraemer of St. Cloud; nephews, nieces, many dear cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin; sister, Diane and step father, Louis Rassier.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 9, 2019
