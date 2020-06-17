Kathryn M. "Kathy" Huben
Kathryn "Kathy" M. Huben

St. Cloud - Kathryn "Kathy" M. Huben, age 72, St. Cloud, MN, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, June 15, 2020.

At Kathy's request, services will be private. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Kathy was born November 29, 1947 in St. Cloud, MN to Herbert and Viola (Henkemeyer) Huben. She was the third of five children. Kathy was employed by Smurfit Stone Container for 27 years.

Kathy was passionate about all animals and dogs were her companions throughout her life. She faithfully walked her dogs throughout the day and often included the neighbors' dogs. Kathy loved caring for her backyard birds as well.

Physical fitness was important throughout her life. Kathy was proficient at many sports, including racquetball, softball, tennis, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing. She volunteered at the Tri-County Humane Society specializing in surgery assistance.

She cared about her neighborhood and was the kind of neighbor every community would like to have.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Barb Robinson of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Frank Huben of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Don Huben of Blaine, MN; and ten nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Wayne Huben.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
