Kathryn R. "Kay" SchnobrichSartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Kathryn R. "Kay" Schnobrich, age 92, of Sartell, who died on Monday, September 7th at St. Benedict's Chateau Waters Therapy Suites in Sartell. Rev. Mark Stang will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Thursday morning after 9:30 AM at the church.Kay was born to Mathias and Elizabeth (Wilmes) Ziebol on January 13, 1928 in St. Cloud MN. She attended St. Anthony Elementary and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1945. After graduating, Kay worked as a receptionist in a doctor's office where she met her husband who came in after cutting his hand working as a butcher at a local meat market. Kay married Leon "Bumps" Schnobrich July 20, 1949. Together, they raised four children, Susan (Dean) Anker, Pine Springs, Jeff (Linda) Schnobrich, Waconia, Barb (Chris) Wellman, Cataldo, Idaho, and Deb (Jim) Schleper, St. Cloud, brothers and sisters, Jim Ziebol (Jean), Arizona, Irene Stearns (Bill), Maryland, Betty Olson, St. Paul. Kay had 7 grandchildren, Amanda Anker, Dan and Jenny Schnobrich, Tristen and Cheyenne Wellman, and Adam and Anne Schleper. She was blessed with 6 great grandchildren, Vivian Anker, Mabel, Charlie and Ben Schnobrich, DJ and Jace Span.Kay was preceded in death by her husband Leon (2001), parents, brothers Ed, Arthur, and Robert Ziebol and by sisters, Frances Trobec, Margaret Hennek, Mary Ann Hulth, Lois McKibben, and Virginia Lyon.A special thank you to Chateau Waters for providing a place of welcome to all the senior residents. Kay reconnected with friends and developed many new friendships within the small independent living community. Thank you to the Chateau Waters Therapy Suites Staff for the exceptional care of Kay by providing a comfortable pain-free passing.