1/1
Kathryn R. "Kay" Schnobrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn R. "Kay" Schnobrich

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Kathryn R. "Kay" Schnobrich, age 92, of Sartell, who died on Monday, September 7th at St. Benedict's Chateau Waters Therapy Suites in Sartell. Rev. Mark Stang will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Thursday morning after 9:30 AM at the church.

Kay was born to Mathias and Elizabeth (Wilmes) Ziebol on January 13, 1928 in St. Cloud MN. She attended St. Anthony Elementary and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1945. After graduating, Kay worked as a receptionist in a doctor's office where she met her husband who came in after cutting his hand working as a butcher at a local meat market. Kay married Leon "Bumps" Schnobrich July 20, 1949. Together, they raised four children, Susan (Dean) Anker, Pine Springs, Jeff (Linda) Schnobrich, Waconia, Barb (Chris) Wellman, Cataldo, Idaho, and Deb (Jim) Schleper, St. Cloud, brothers and sisters, Jim Ziebol (Jean), Arizona, Irene Stearns (Bill), Maryland, Betty Olson, St. Paul. Kay had 7 grandchildren, Amanda Anker, Dan and Jenny Schnobrich, Tristen and Cheyenne Wellman, and Adam and Anne Schleper. She was blessed with 6 great grandchildren, Vivian Anker, Mabel, Charlie and Ben Schnobrich, DJ and Jace Span.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Leon (2001), parents, brothers Ed, Arthur, and Robert Ziebol and by sisters, Frances Trobec, Margaret Hennek, Mary Ann Hulth, Lois McKibben, and Virginia Lyon.

A special thank you to Chateau Waters for providing a place of welcome to all the senior residents. Kay reconnected with friends and developed many new friendships within the small independent living community. Thank you to the Chateau Waters Therapy Suites Staff for the exceptional care of Kay by providing a comfortable pain-free passing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
103 Sartell St. W
Sartell, MN 56377
(320) 259-0508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved