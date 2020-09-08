1/1
Katrina M. "Tina" Beste
Katrina M. "Tina" Beste

St. Joseph - A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate the life of Katrina M. "Tina" Beste, 57, of St. Joseph. Tina passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Tina was born on February 18, 1963 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Denis and Kathleen (Halverson) Dueker. She graduated from Osakis High School in 1981. She then graduated from St. Mary's College in Minneapolis with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Tina married Al Beste on August 11, 1984 at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union. She was employed as an Occupational Therapist at St. Benedicts Center for many years prior to working in client management at WACOSA. Tina was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in St. Joseph and was a Cub Scout Master of Pack 84.

Tina loved dressing up for Halloween, traveling, and doing crafts. Above all Tina loved her family and treasured spending time with her grandson. Her passion was her work with her "peeps". She will be remembered for her big heart and fun-loving nature.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Al; sons, Brent (Jamie) of Mankato, Nick (Becka) of Big Lake, Ryan (Alli) of Clearwater; grandson, Michael; granddaughter on the way; mother, Kathleen Dueker of West Union; siblings, Brian (Heidi) Dueker of Sauk Centre, Linda (Kenny) Voller of West Union, Loretta (Paul) Williams of Westport, Boni (Mike) Gamradt of Sauk Centre, Darlene (Brian) Haider of Grey Eagle, Denise (Randy) Mikkelson of West Union, Koren Zurn of New Prague; in-laws, Mary Lou Lieser, Carol (Math) Stalboerger, Pat Henry, Norm (Barb) Henry, Loren (Laurie) Beste; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Denis in 2012; infant brothers, John and Denis Jr.; parents-in-law, Herman and Olivia Beste; sister-in-law, Janet (Dan) Hinnenkamp; and brother-in-law, Bill Henry; and grandparents.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
