Kay "Cash" George Behrendt
Clearwater - Kay "Cash" George Behrendt, 83, of Clearwater, Minnesota passed away June 3, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn (nee. LaTourelle); sisters, Carla and Marion. Survived by his children; Lisa, Brad (Laura) and Kate (Jerry); six grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother Jim (Jan); special friend, Susan; and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Clearwater Legion Club Post 323, 505 Pine Street, Clearwater, Minnesota on Saturday, June 22 at noon.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019