Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Clearwater Legion Club Post 323
505 Pine Street
Clearwater, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Behrendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay George "Cash" Behrendt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kay George "Cash" Behrendt Obituary
Kay "Cash" George Behrendt

Clearwater - Kay "Cash" George Behrendt, 83, of Clearwater, Minnesota passed away June 3, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn (nee. LaTourelle); sisters, Carla and Marion. Survived by his children; Lisa, Brad (Laura) and Kate (Jerry); six grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother Jim (Jan); special friend, Susan; and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Clearwater Legion Club Post 323, 505 Pine Street, Clearwater, Minnesota on Saturday, June 22 at noon.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.