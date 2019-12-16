|
|
Kaye M. Raffenbeul
St. Cloud, MN - Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Kaye M. Raffenbeul, age 80, of St. Cloud, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home. Pastor Allan Bjorklund will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.
Kaye was born on September 28, 1939 to Karstein and Elizabeth (Joles) Berseth in Colfax, Wisconsin. She attended Hamline University in St. Paul where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Kaye was united in marriage to Dennis H. Raffenbeul on March 18, 1967 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hopkins. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church since moving to St. Cloud in 1973. Kaye worked for the St. Cloud School District ISD 742 as a clerical assistant, retiring after 19 years of service and enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for the St. Cloud Newcomers Club, the Lincoln-Jefferson PTA in St. Cloud and as a classroom assistant at Lincoln and Jefferson Elementary Schools.
Kaye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who loved to spend time with and care for her family. She will be remembered for her fierce and compassionate care of her children, family and friends. Kaye loved working with children. She gave with her whole heart to every last one of her "students". Kaye enjoyed knitting, embroidery and watching Minnesota sports but her biggest passion was reading; especially mystery novels. Kaye will also be remembered for her great sense of humor and her quick wit.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dennis; children, Kyle, Thad and Nicole; granddaughter, Teagan; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Kaye is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019