Kayla Jean Erickson
Willmar - Kayla Jean Erickson, 31, of Willmar, died Tuesday, February 25th at St. Cloud Hospital.
Her Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.hafh.org
Kayla was born February 27, 1988, in Willmar, the daughter of Jerome and Staci (Thom) Erickson. She grew up in Willmar, graduated from Willmar High School in 2006 and continued her education at Ridgewater College in the nursing program. Kayla earned her RN, Bachelor's of Nursing and eventually her Master's Degree. Her dream was to continue towards her Nurse Anesthetist. She was most recently working for St. Cloud Hospital.
She had a love and compassion for other's that was never ending, especially the patients she was honored and devoted to care for. Kayla was loyal to her family above all else and she idolized her younger brother, Steven. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially being on the water, going to Mexico or just being in the sun. Her family also included her "children," a black lab, Jax and a yellow lab, Major.
Surviving are her parents, Staci (and fiancée, Daniel Lee) Thom of Sauk Rapids; Jerome (and Tammy) Erickson of Willmar; brother, Steven (and Nikki) Erickson of Denver, CO; maternal grandfather, Earl Thom of Long Prairie and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David Erickson and Karen Meyer and maternal grandmother, Janet Jenkins.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020