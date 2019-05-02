Keith Nierenhausen



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring for Keith Nierenhausen, age 33, of St. Cloud who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home. Reverend Matthew Luft, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.



Visitation will take place after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Cold Spring. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Keith was soft spoken, intelligent, kind hearted, humble and always willing to lend a hand. You'd often see him listening to classical music and he had a definite knack for problem solving. One of the things he enjoyed most was tinkering with any kind of electronics. He was able to restore, refurbish, rebuild and recover data that even a professional sometimes couldn't. Give him a Rubik's cube and he'd only need seconds to solve it.



Keith's dry sense of humor often came out in one-liners and always with a satisfied little half smile. He valued his family and friendships, looked for the good in people and wore his heart on his sleeve and these are just a few of the things we'll miss about Keith.



The second of three children born to Paul and Gail (Larson) Nierenhausen, he will be wholeheartedly missed by his parents; sister, Lisa (Josh) Anderson, brother, Justin; nephews, Lincoln and Bodhi (Godchild); grandparents, Flash & Bernie Nierenhausen and Theresa Larson; along with his many, many, many, aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Larson; uncles, Greg Larson Sr., and Mark Nierenhausen; aunt, Becky (Larson) Hondl; cousins, Gus Groke, and Josh Larson.



Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Memorials will be donated in Keith's name in support of Mental Health.



Rest in peace now Keith.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 2, 2019