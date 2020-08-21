1/1
Kelli R. Bjelland
Kelli R. Bjelland

Rice - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Kelli R. Bjelland, age 50, who passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Kelli was born April 4, 1970 in Perham to Raymond & Donna (Paschke) Scheidecker. She married Dan Bjelland on May 6, 1989 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Perham. Kelli grew up in Perham, they lived in Park Rapids for 11 years, and moved to Rice 20 years ago. She worked as a Legal Secretary for Thomason Law Office in Park Rapids for 11 years, and in the kitchen at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Sartell for the past 10 years. Kelli was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church where she worked with the Religious Education Program. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, crocheting, reading, and taking trips on their motorcycle. Kelli was a loving, loyal, giving, and compassionate person.

Kelli is survived by her husband, Dan of Rice; daughter, Emily Bjelland of Perham; son, Jacob Bjelland of Rice; brother, Kevin (Kristina) Scheidecker of Perham; and many nieces and nephews. Kelli was preceded in death by her parents.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
