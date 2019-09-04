Services
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St
Onalaska, WI 54650
(608) 784-0135
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Kelly Rae Hugo

Kelly Rae Hugo Obituary
Kelly Rae Hugo

Princeton - Kelly Rae Hugo, 58, of Princeton, MN, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, WI. Pastor Matt Flom will officiate and burial will be in the Burns Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfunerahomes.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 4, 2019
