Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Zierden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth B. Zierden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth B. Zierden Obituary
Kenneth B. Zierden

Sauk Rapids - Private services will be at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kenneth B. Zierden, age 87, who passed away Tuesday at his home. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Kenneth Bernard Zierden was born August 20, 1932 in St. Cloud to Leo & Lucy (Hylla) Zierden. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Kenneth married Lorraine Kloskowski on December 30, 1954 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a sheet metal worker for Great Northern-Burlington Railroad for 40 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud VFW Post #428. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He was an easy going, kind, sensitive, generous, loving, happy man who was very proud of his family, and loved his cat Annie.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine of Sauk Rapids; children, Patty (Dave) Rogers of Brooklyn Park, Karen (Charlie) Moen of Champlin, Sandie (Dave) Kalla of St. Cloud and Mike (Rachel) Zierden of Foley; sisters, Nellie (Roy) Humbert of Anoka and Carol (Bill) Tozer of Fridley; grandchildren, Lisa, Eric, Amber, Nick, Ryan, Harper, Zoey and Caleb; and great grandchildren, Alex, Sophia, Alyssa, Blake and Luke. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Doug Cowley; and brother, Leo.

Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now