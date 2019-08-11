|
|
Kenneth Frank Wensmann
Mesa, AZ - Kenneth Frank Wensmann, 70, formerly from St. Cloud, MN, passed away on August 5, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. He was born August 17, 1948 in Melrose, MN to Ralph and Armella [Zwack] Wensman. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1966 and shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. After the military, he went on to work for Murphy Granite in Minnesota where he designed monuments and gravestones for the cemeteries. Kenneth enjoyed the outdoors, watching birds and fishing, but what meant the most to him was the time he had with his grandkids and family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Louise [Papesh] Wensmann; his son, Jason (Jody) Wensmann; daughter, Jodi Wensmann; stepchildren, Kevin (Pam) Dvorak, Todd Dvorak and Nicole Dvorak; grandchildren, Lauren, Abby and Alex Wensmann, and Cole and Ella Jennings; his sisters, Karen Wensman and Kay (Mike) Klein, as well as other extended family and friends. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery, 15550 MN-115, Little Falls, MN 56345. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion Post #0428 in Waite Park, MN at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Please visit www.mariposagardens.com to leave a tribute. Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care (480) 830-4422
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 11, 2019