Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery
15550 MN-115
Little Falls, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
American Legion Post #0428
Waite Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wensmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Frank Wensmann


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Frank Wensmann Obituary
Kenneth Frank Wensmann

Mesa, AZ - Kenneth Frank Wensmann, 70, formerly from St. Cloud, MN, passed away on August 5, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. He was born August 17, 1948 in Melrose, MN to Ralph and Armella [Zwack] Wensman. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1966 and shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. After the military, he went on to work for Murphy Granite in Minnesota where he designed monuments and gravestones for the cemeteries. Kenneth enjoyed the outdoors, watching birds and fishing, but what meant the most to him was the time he had with his grandkids and family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Louise [Papesh] Wensmann; his son, Jason (Jody) Wensmann; daughter, Jodi Wensmann; stepchildren, Kevin (Pam) Dvorak, Todd Dvorak and Nicole Dvorak; grandchildren, Lauren, Abby and Alex Wensmann, and Cole and Ella Jennings; his sisters, Karen Wensman and Kay (Mike) Klein, as well as other extended family and friends. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery, 15550 MN-115, Little Falls, MN 56345. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion Post #0428 in Waite Park, MN at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Please visit www.mariposagardens.com to leave a tribute. Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care (480) 830-4422



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.