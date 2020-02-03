|
|
Kenneth "Ken" Heisick
Holdingford - The Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth "Ken" Heisick will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 6 at St. Edwards Catholic church in Elmdale. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Ken passed away Thursday, January 30 at his home in Two Rivers Township surrounded by his loving family. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Wednesday and again after 10:00 AM Thursday at the church in Elmdale. St. Edwards parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, immediately followed by the Knights of Columbus, St. Gregory the Great Council. The St. Edwards Rosary Society will pray at 5:30. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Ken was born January 14, 1932 at home in Morrison County to Matthew and Anna (Rudie) Heisick. He married Helen Atkinson on July 16, 1951 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. The couple farmed together in Morrison County. Ken was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, St. Gregory the Great Council, a member of the church choir for over 50 years and a member of the Elmdale Creamery board. Ken was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening and playing cards. Ken was happiest when spending time with his family.
Ken will be remembered by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Helen (Atkinson) Heisick; children, Joan (Jerry) Theisen of Bowlus; David Heisick of Avon; Michael (Mary) Heisick of Holdingford; Charles Heisick of St. Cloud; Douglas (Glenda) Heisick of Plano, Texas; daughter-in-law Judy Heisick of Brooklyn Park; sisters, Ramona Heurung of Little Falls and Carole Kimsey of Kansas City, Missouri, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steven Heisick; his sister, Virginia Nouis, brother, Richard Heisick, and daughter-in-law, Darlene Primus.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020