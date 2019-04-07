Services
Brenny Funeral Home-Staples
309 North Fourth St
Staples, MN 56479
(218) 894-1910
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brenny Funeral Home-Staples
309 North Fourth St
Staples, MN 56479
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Brenny Funeral Home-Staples
309 North Fourth St
Staples, MN 56479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth LeVasseur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John LeVasseur


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth John LeVasseur Obituary
Kenneth John LeVasseur

Staples - Kenneth John LeVasseur, 89, of Staples, Minnesota, died March 31, 2019 while in hospice care and with family at his bedside.

Ken was born in Minneapolis on November 2, 1929. He was the seventh of eight children born to Vina (Houle) and Thomas J. LeVasseur.

He attended school at the St. Cloud Orphanage, Mora and Pierz public schools, and St. Cloud Cathedral High School before graduating in 1948 from Alexandria High School. A few months later he enlisted in the U.S. Army; he was injured and awarded the Purple Heart while serving as a paratrooper in Korea.

Ken was a graduate of St. Cloud Teacher's College and earned a Master of Science Teaching at the University of Wisconsin, Superior. He taught several science and math classes during his thirty years at Staples-Motley High School, including Physics, 9th Grade Physical Science, and Aviation Ground School. When the Vo-Tech school needed someone to head their year-long ethanol research project, they called on Ken.

After his retirement in 1990, Ken took on more activities. He ran the VFW Club for several years and was active in the Rakkasans, a veterans' group for members of the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment. He earned a private pilot license and built and piloted several aircraft. He was an expert wine maker, a part-time farmer, a life-long bird watcher, a hunter, and a fisherman.

Ken was married to Grace Engelhardt for nearly 50 years, until he was widowed in 2010. They raised three children: Diane (Mike) Sauer of Duluth; Susan (Bob) Rego of St. Michael; and David (DeAnna) LeVasseur of Watertown, S.D. A daughter, Nancy, died in infancy. He had six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ken leaves behind a brother, Dr. Robert J. Greer, of Sandy, Utah; half-sisters Katherine LeVasseur and Sharon (LeVasseur) Morrow, both of Yakima, Washington, and Nancy (LeVasseur) Friend of Walla Walla, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Country Manor in Sartell for their respectful care and support of Ken.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be accompanied by an Honor Guard at Evergreen Hill Cemetery. A gathering of Ken's friends will be hosted by the family at The Cafe at Timberlake Hotel in Staples at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Donations preferred to "The Ken & Grace LeVasseur Memorial Scholarship," administered by Dollars for Scholars.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples, MN.

Brenny Family Funeral Chapel

www.brenny.com

800.824.5051



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now