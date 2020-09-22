1/1
Kenneth John Sufka
1949 - 2020
Kenneth John Sufka

Washington - Sufka, Kenneth John, entered into eternal peace on April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC where he resided for the past 45 years. He was born to Theodore F. and Geraldine (Coenen) Sufka on September 15, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. "Kenny" as known to all of us, will be remembered as a charismatic, caring and a loving person to his family and all of his friends. His engaging personality was truly one of a kind! His presence was felt, and the light was brighter the moment he entered the room. He was a very well-read man. Whether it was history, sports or politics, Kenny was able to articulate on any subject matter. He was a sports enthusiast who very much enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, especially his friends at Lansdowne Golf and Country Club.

He attended St. Cloud Technical High School and attended college once he completed his military service. Kenny enlisted in the U.S. Army immediately following high school and was a highly decorated soldier for his distinguishing service in the Vietnam War. Kenny's favorite word that he lived by was "Freedom".

He married his high school sweetheart Linda Tattle, and Kenny's love for her never diminished.

He had an exceptional career beginning with his work as an account executive for Association Management Inc. in Washington, DC. Under the leadership of the President of AMI and his very good friend Chuck Perry, Kenny became one of the most talented in the association management industry. From there he utilized his entrepreneurial skills and founded Sufka & Associates in 1984. He was entirely responsible for the success of this company until his retirement in 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore "Pitch", mother, Geraldine "Dolly" and brothers; Theodore "Teddy", Jerome "Omie", Joseph "Joey" and Andrew "Andy". He is survived by Peter (Terry) Sufka, Constance "Connie" (Dave) Then, Patrick "Pat" (Vickie) Sufka, Frank Sufka, Thomas "Tom" Sufka and Caroline Mathison, along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Ken will be held on, Oct. 2nd at Holy Spirit Catholic Church; 2405 Walden Way, St. Cloud, MN 56301 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Interment at Assumption Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 171 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
OCT
2
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
