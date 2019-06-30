|
|
Kenneth L. Dean
St. Cloud - Kenneth L. Dean joyfully went home to the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Ken was born January 27, 1927 to Perry L. and Blanch (Oswald) Dean, and lived in Interlachen Park (Hopkins) MN for 27 years. During this period he became an Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster. He married Marjorie June Abbas February 24, 1950 and lived in Indian Hills, Edina, MN where he was employed by the Ford Motor Co. and Univac. They moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1967 where they owned the Sveden Haus Smorgasbord. Ken entered the insurance business in 1972 and began the LIMAC, Inc. Insurance Agency.
Ken served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp in Europe, and graduated from the University of Minnesota.
Upon moving to St. Cloud, he was on the Charter Board of Directors that brought the YMCA and Youth for Christ to St. Cloud. He also brought the Christian Businessmen's Committee (CBMC) to St. Cloud and started the Powder Ridge Ski Racing Team. Ken is a past President of the Exchange Club and has served many years on the Salvation Army Advisory Board.
Ken enjoyed an abundant life serving the Lord, in the surrounding love of his family, and his love for the great outdoors where he enjoyed camping, hunting, canoe trips, fishing, tennis and skiing. He served as Lay Leader of the Good Samaritan Methodist Church of Edina, Deacon and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud where he was also a Certified Lay Pastor. Ken wrote Bible studies and taught Sunday school for over forty years.
A memorial service for Ken will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday July 6, 2019 at Discovery church, 700 18th St. NW Sauk Rapids, MN with lunch following the service.
Memorials preferred to Discovery Church, Salvation Army, or the St. Cloud Area YMCA.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 30, 2019