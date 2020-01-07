Resources
Litchfield - Kenneth L. Johnson, 83, of Litchfield, MN, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 and went home to be with the Lord. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 followed by a 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service at Calvary Community Church, 1200 Roosevelt Rd., St. Cloud, MN. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Lois Johnson, and many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
