Kenneth L. Rausch
Kenneth L. Rausch

Long Prairie - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Wednesday October 14, 2020 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Kenneth Rausch who died Friday at his home in Long Prairie. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11AM on Wednesday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingman Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Ken was born November 1, 1952 in Long Prairie to Lawrence & Rita (Zwilling) Rausch. He married Rhonda Engdahl on September 14, 1973 in Long Prairie. Ken has lived his entire life in Long Prairie and worked for the Todd County Highway Department for over 35 years. He is a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church where he was very active especially with the music. Ken cared very much about other people and was always busy taking care his family. He loved Rhonda so much, he was very devoted to her and always put her first. Ken had a great memory and always could tell you specific dates and numbers.

He is survived by his sons, Jason of Watkins; Jeff (Angie) of Prinsburg; brothers, Bob (Linda) of Bellevue, NE; Ron (Julie) of Dubuque, IA; and 7 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Rhonda on 11/7/2012, and infant sister Lois.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
333 1st Avenue North
Long Prairie, MN 56347
(320) 732-2629
