Kenneth P. LehnenSaint Cloud - Kenneth P. Lehnen, age 78, passed away on Sunday, November 8 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Service for Kenneth will be held privately for his family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes. Ken was born on September 20, 1942 in St. Cloud, the son of Arnold and Erma (Kraus) Lehnen. He grew up in the St. Cloud area with his 5 siblings, and he graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. He was united in marriage to Joyce Dickinson on May 25, 1963 at the Church of St. Joseph in Waite Park.Ken was a former member of the Hopkins Police Reserves and was a former Grand Knight for the Hopkins Knights of Columbus.Ken had an enormous smile that lit up any room he was in and his laughter was lively and boisterous. He welcomed hugs from just about anyone who offered. He loved spending time with family; whether just visiting or playing cards or cribbage. He enjoyed spending time with his wife going to the casino or Wednesday night bingo. And will always be remembered for his conversational and stylish suspenders.Kenneth will remain in the hearts of his wife, Joyce Lehnen; children, Thomas Lehnen of St. Petersburg, FL, Sherry Lehnen (Kurt Novak) of Rice, Anthony Lehnen of Bloomington; grandchildren, Cassandra (Justin) Starr of Largo, FL, Tyler (Janelle) Beckman of Tampa, FL, Miranda Beckman of Colorado Springs, CO; siblings, Janet (Bob) Holthaus of CA, Glenn (Nanetta) Lehnen of Shafer, MN, Michael (Alice) of Sauk Rapids; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Erma Lehnen; siblings Lloyd Lehnen and Phyllis (Bill) Mohs; as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater Florida.