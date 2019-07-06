|
Kenneth R. "Ken" Roske
Freeport - Kenneth R."Ken" Roske, age 65 of Freeport, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Freeport. Parish prayers will be held at 5 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Kenneth Richard Roske was born December 19, 1953 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Bernadette (Rennie) Roske. He grew up on a farm in St. Joseph, Minnesota. He graduated from Apollo High School and attended St. Cloud Vocational School for welding. He married Diane Wensmann on November 22, 1975 in Elmdale, Minnesota. Together they raised five children on a dairy farm near Upsala, Minnesota. They farmed for 26 years before selling the farm and moving to Freeport. He worked at Central Livestock in Albany for the past 11 years.
Ken was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. He enjoyed fishing, fixing puzzles, going to auctions, and traveling with his wife. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and most of all, he enjoyed his car rides with Adolph and Mil.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Roske of Freeport; children, Randy (Donna) Roske of Upsala, Wendy (Vincent) Fischer of Litchfield, Melissa (Mike) Tschida of Upsala, Jeff (Whitney) Roske of Gary, and Brad (Kayla) Roske of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Harvey (Del), Roger (Kathy), and Marlin (Jean); sister, Mary (Dale); sisters-in-law, Marlene and Kathy; Wensmann in-laws, Ken (Deb), Cindy (Donald), Jim (Julie), Greg (Renee), Marvin (Shirley), Brian (Lisa), Brenda (Ken), Joel (Laura) Sandra (Tom), Wanda (Barry), Jessie (Gary), and Scott (Jen).
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Maxwell Fischer; brothers, Larry and Ralph; Wensmann in-laws, Doris, Wayne, Mark, and infant Joseph.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 6, 2019