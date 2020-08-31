1/1
Kenneth V. Tadych
Kenneth V. Tadych

Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kenneth V. Tadych, age 79, who passed away Saturday at Wildwood Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Kenneth was born January 24, 1941 in Sauk Rapids to Walter & Irene (Miller) Tadych. He worked as a Stock Prep Man at the Sartell Papermill for over 35 years. Ken also ran his own fishing guide service for over 20 years. He was a talker and story teller who liked to know what was going on. Ken was very outgoing, generous, and liked to spoil his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, being outdoors, playing horseshoes, shooting pool, playing cards, and watching sports especially basketball. Family was very important to him.

Survivors include his sons and daughter, Bradley of Willmar, Kevin of St. Cloud, and Karen (Jim) Howard of Monticello; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary; and brothers, Walter, Jr. and Eugene.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
