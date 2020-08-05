Kenneth W. IngebrigtsonKenneth W. Ingebrigtson, age 88, of Maine Prairie Township died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins.Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball with Rev. Kenneth Kothe officiating. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Friday and 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, both at the church. Masks are required inside the church, physical distancing is to be maintained and church maximum capacity limitations will be observed. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's website for those unable to attend. Memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund or to donor's choice.Kenneth William Ingebrigtson was born August 22, 1931 in Maple Plain, Minnesota to John and Elise (Nelson) Ingebrigtson. At the age of three, Kenneth moved with his family to a farm north of Fairhaven, Minnesota. On May 24, 1952 Kenneth was united in marriage to Deloris Meyer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball, Minnesota. Together they made their home in Maine Prairie Township where they farmed and raised their three daughters. Kenneth's hobbies were woodworking and restoring antique Oliver tractors. He also enjoyed traveling and sightseeing. Trips to Arizona and to the mountains, along with spending time at the lake cabin with his family, were times that Kenneth treasured.Kenneth is survived by his wife of 68 years, Deloris of South Haven; daughters, LaVonne (Virgil) Truenow of St. Cloud, Rhonda (Brad) Dobberstein of Buffalo Lake, and Diane (David) Binsfeld of South Haven; 8 grandchildren, Luke (Megan) Truenow, Megan (Brian) Kiffmeyer, Jaclyn (Eric) Helgeson, Jill (Greg) Wippler, Julia (Jeremy) Vinar, Michael Binsfeld, Brian Binsfeld, and Becky Binsfeld; 13 great-grandchildren, Bryant and Alison Truenow, Blake and Tyler Kiffmeyer, Erin, Holly, Oliver, and Steven Helgeson, Beaudin, Journi, and Merrick Wippler, Ross and Garret Vinar; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elise Ingebrigtson; brother, John; sisters, Margaret Kray and Olga Wychoff.Kenneth's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Lori Rippentrop, and Michael and Becky Binsfeld will provide music for the service. Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Kimball.