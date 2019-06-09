Kenton R. Frohrip



Sartell - Kenton Ronald Frohrip, age 84, Sartell, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, with his family by his side.



A memorial service and musical celebration will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Pre-Service music will begin at 10:15 AM. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.



Kenton was born July 2, 1934 in New Ulm, MN to Amos J. and Edna B. (Gjermundson) Frohrip. He graduated from high school in Mesa, AZ. Kenton served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957 as a Morse code translator in Kyoto, Japan. During his free time he played trombone in jazz groups around Kyoto. Originally a pharmacy major, Kenton continued to be drawn back to his love for music. With help from the G.I Bill, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in music education from South Dakota State University. He went on to earn his Master's Degree from SDSU and his PhD from the University of Minnesota.



Kenton married Karen A. Petersen on August 28, 1960 in Watertown, SD. Together, they had three daughters and shared a passion for travel. They were leaders of SCSU International Studies programs in Aalborg, Denmark, Alnwick, England, and created a program for Music and Art Majors in Olomouc, Czech Republic. He also led numerous American and European tours with the SCSU Jazz Band. An avid lover of learning, he shared his passion for history through family camping trips around the United States and Canada.



He taught at Sturgis High School, Sturgis, SD for four years and was Professor of Music at St. Cloud State University for 32 years 12 of those years as Department Chair. He also served as a Trustee on the SCSU Foundation Board.



Kenton enjoyed an extensive music career, playing with St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, Lake Wobegon Brass Band, The Nocturnes Big Band, St. Cloud Municipal Band, and Paramount Jazz Orchestra. He founded Riverside Brass and Granite City Brass Quintets. With a desire to expand exposure to the arts for all of St. Cloud area, he also created the "Music in the Gardens" concert series, in Munsinger Gardens (celebrating its 20th season this year) and "Classics for Kids." Classics for Kids is an education program still run by the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, and was founded by Kenton and supported by the orchestra with the goal to expose every fourth-grade student in St. Cloud, Sartell and Sauk Rapids to classical music by performing in the schools. In 2004 Kenton was recognized with the City of St. Cloud Mayoral Arts Award for his contributions to expanding the arts in St. Cloud.



Later in life he continued to volunteer, meet for coffee with other SCSU emeritus professors, and spend as much time as he could being with his family, especially grandchildren. He helped each of them find an instrument and continued to play the trombone himself. He was a voracious reader who could be counted on for his quick wit, a ready smile and engaging conversation.



Survivors include his wife, Karen Frohrip of Sartell, MN; daughters, Laurie (Andy) Papaleo of Rosemount, MN; Lynette (Todd) Meyer of Jackson, MN; Karyl (Randy) Daughters of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Elizabeth (Kathryn Ptyleski) Frohrip of Milford, CT; Virginia Niemann of Apopka, FL; 7 grandchildren, Claire, Nicholas, Anthony, Liberty, Glory, Chance and Kenton; and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marilyn Smyk.



Memorials are preferred to the SCSU Kenton Frohrip Scholarship for Brass Instrument Performers. Checks should be payable to SCSU and mailed to: SCSU Foundation



Attn: Gift Processing



720 4th Ave. S. • St. Cloud, MN 56301



Please note your gift is for the Kenton Frohrip Scholarship.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary