Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Seman Chapel
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
19921 Nightingale St. NW
Oak Grove, MN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
19921 Nightingale St. NW
Oak Grove, MN
View Map
Kevin Jonas Obituary
Kevin Jonas

Ham Lake - Age 85 of Ham Lake, MN passed away Sept. 15, 2019 after a 2 year battle with cancer. Kevin is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Clare of 60 years; children, Susan (John) Rooney, Thomas (Janie), Randy (Ann), Keith (Dawn); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sister, Sal (Harvey) Heurung; and brother, Victor (Gerri) Jonas. Preceded in death by brother, Earl Jonas and parents, Albert and Mary Jonas. Kevin worked 27 years running Casualty Assurance of Waconia. Memorial Mass Monday 9/23/19 11am at The Church of St. Patrick, 19921 Nightingale St. NW, Oak Grove, MN. Visitation beginning at 9:30am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery.

www.Washburn-McReavy.com

763-767-1000



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 19, 2019
