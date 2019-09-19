|
Kevin Jonas
Ham Lake - Age 85 of Ham Lake, MN passed away Sept. 15, 2019 after a 2 year battle with cancer. Kevin is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Clare of 60 years; children, Susan (John) Rooney, Thomas (Janie), Randy (Ann), Keith (Dawn); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sister, Sal (Harvey) Heurung; and brother, Victor (Gerri) Jonas. Preceded in death by brother, Earl Jonas and parents, Albert and Mary Jonas. Kevin worked 27 years running Casualty Assurance of Waconia. Memorial Mass Monday 9/23/19 11am at The Church of St. Patrick, 19921 Nightingale St. NW, Oak Grove, MN. Visitation beginning at 9:30am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery.
