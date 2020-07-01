Kevin Kemkes
Kevin Kemkes

St. Cloud - Kevin Kemkes of St. Cloud was called home to our Lord on June 29th, 2020, suddenly at the age of 51.

Funeral services for Kevin will be at 11: 00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. The Rev. George Sagissor, III will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until a closing prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 6th at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and also one hour before services at the church. A private family interment will be at the Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids.

With heavy hearts, our Son and Brother, Uncle and Friend is now in the arms of Jesus. His untimely death took us by surprise.

Kevin graduated from Park Center High School, Brooklyn Park, in 1987 and was a long-standing team member of Target East of St. Cloud.

Kevin enjoyed reading, watching television, visiting with relatives and friends. He enjoyed his many activities with Mains'l, Camp Confidence and the YMCA.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Donald and Mary Kemkes; sisters, Kathryn (William) Heffern and Sandra (Ronald) Hall; brother, Keith Kemkes; and many nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
JUL
6
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1100 Professional Drive
Clearwater, MN 55320
(800) 358-3313
