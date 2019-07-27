Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Kevin S. Fleming

Kevin S. Fleming Obituary
Kevin S. Fleming

St. Cloud - A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kevin S. Fleming, age 41, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. A Memorial Service and a time of sharing will be at 2:30 p.m.

Kevin was born on September 30, 1977 to Elaine Brustad in Omaha, NE. At the age of 7, Kevin moved to Sarasota, FL, where he grew up. He worked as an EMT, lifeguard and firefighter while living in Sarasota. Kevin was involved with firefighting from the age of 19. For the Past 12 years he worked for the St. Cloud Fire Department. Kevin was funny, charismatic and outgoing. He enjoyed, golfing, playing catch, snowmobiling, hunting, cooking and being at the beach. Kevin had a huge heart and beautiful eyes and smile that would light up any room. Everyone he knew meant so much to him.

Kevin is survived by his grandmother; parents, Mike and Elaine Brustad of North Port, FL; children, Jesse and Jared Voudry and Hunter Fleming of Albany; ex-wife, Hatie Fleming of Albany; brothers, Wayne Brustad of Bradenton, FL, Thomas (Carol) Brustad of Sarasota, FL; sister, Sue Brustad of North Port, FL; many nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 27, 2019
Remember
