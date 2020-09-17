1/1
Kimberly M. Klein
1964 - 2020
Kimberly M. Klein

Cold Spring - March 25, 1964 - September 17, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Kimberly M. Klein, age 56, who died Thursday at her home.

Kim was born in Sauk Centre to Donald and Joyce (Truzinski) Bohlig. She married Daniel Klein on October 24, 1987 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN.

Kim enjoyed entertaining and caring for family and friends, gardening, canning pickles, being at the lake spending time on the water, whether it be on the beach or pontoon and always living life to the fullest.

Kim is survived by her husband Dan; children, Sam (Alicia) and Elizabeth; siblings, Becky Neeser, Debbie Rothstein, Tom Bohlig; step-siblings, Karen Klein, Mike Thelen, Melanie Thelen; mother and father in-law, Roger and Darlene; in-laws, Mike (Michelle), Sue Guzik, Rick Klein, Mary (Jeff) Peller, Karen (Bob) Cronk, Sarah (Todd) Bailey, Jackie, Jenny (Chris) Nicholas; grandchildren, Owen and Levi.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents and brother in law, Rick Guzik.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
