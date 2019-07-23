|
Father Knute Deane Anderson OSB
- - 90, died July 20, 2019
Deane Alfred Anderson was the first of three children, including Janet and Evelyn, born to Alfred Edward and Maria Agatha (Honl) Anderson in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on May 28, 1929. Deane's father was manager of the Hamm Brewing Company in Mitchell SD, and his mother taught in an elementary school.
He graduated from High School 1947 and was accepted that fall into the pre-divinity freshman class at Saint John's University. After completing two years of college, Deane entered the novitiate at Saint John's Abbey where he received the name Knute. After making his first profession as a Benedictine monk on July 11, 1950, Brother Knute completed college, receiving a B.A. in philosophy/classics. He then continued his priesthood studies and was ordained on May 19, 1956.
Father Knute taught mathematics at Saint John's Preparatory School (1953-1955) and was an instructor of Latin, Greek, and Patrology at Saint John's University. In the fall of 1957, he enrolled at the University of Nijmegen in the Netherlands for extensive studies in classical philology and antiquities, returning to Saint John's in 1962. Besides his knowledge of Latin and Greek Father Knute mastered German, French, Dutch, Hebrew, and Italian.
A number of short assignments followed: associate pastor and instructor in religion at Saint Boniface Parish and High School, Cold Spring (1962-1963 and 1964-1965); instructor in Latin, Greek and Patrology (1963-1964) at Saint John's University, and associate pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Richmond (1965-1967). For the next eleven years, he lived at the abbey and assisted weekends in regional parishes and chaplaincies.
In 1980 Father Knute began work in the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library at Saint John's University as a translator, cataloguer, and research associate.
He was a voracious reader and his monastic cell was packed with books from floor to ceiling. In retirement he continued to keep up with personal reading and research.
Father Knute enjoyed the outdoors and liked to split wood for exercise and relaxation.
Father Knute died on July 20, 2019 in the retirement center at Saint John's Abbey. He is survived by his sister, Sister Ingrid Janet Anderson OSB, Saint Benedict's Monastery, Saint Joseph, nieces and nephews, and the community at Saint John's Abbey. The monks, family, and friends will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Father Knute at 10:30 A.M. on July 24 in the Saint John's Abbey and University Church with interment in Saint John's Cemetery.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 23, 2019