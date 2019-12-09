|
Kort Miller Plantenberg
Avon - Memorial services will be held Thursday for Kort Miller Plantenberg, 28, of Avon, who died Dec. 5 in a Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter crash.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Saint John's Abbey Church in Collegeville, with visitation two hours prior (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) at Saint John's Abbey Church.
Kort lived a life devoted to service and filled with love for family, friends, animals and nature and a passion for flying. His legacy and life force are indelible.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Laura Plantenberg of Avon; sister Isabel Plantenberg of Avon; grandmother Theresa Elliott of Savage; girlfriend Bryonna Anderson of Clovis; trusted canine companion Max; and countless friends and coworkers who will always remember his quiet kindness, gentle strength and generous spirit.
Kort Miller Plantenberg was born March 21, 1991 at St. Cloud Hospital. He grew up in Avon and from an early age was obsessed with helicopters and flying, his lifelong dream.
He graduated from Albany Area High School in 2009 and from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2013 with a degree in criminology, then went to work as a correctional officer with the Stearns County Sheriff's Department.
Kort enjoyed fishing and hunting, served as a lifeguard and on ski patrol, and was a member of the Minnesota biathlon team for the Army National Guard. He tirelessly contributed his time and skills to help friends and neighbors, loved solving problems and met challenges with unbreakable determination.
His sense of service and dreams of flying inspired Kort to enlist in the Minnesota Army National Guard March 1, 2016 as an aircraft electrician. Sgt. Plantenberg served a nine-month deployment with the Guard's Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion in Kuwait, where the unit provided aerial medical evacuation.
Kort returned from deployment May 11 and was recently hired as a federal technician UH60 mechanic at Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in St. Cloud. He was selected to start the state warrant officer program in March 2020 and then flight school next fall in pursuit of his lifelong passion. His ambition was to work on helicopters during the week and fly them on the weekend.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019