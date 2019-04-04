Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Kruize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt Kruize

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Kurt Kruize In Memoriam
It was 9 years ago today, I remember yesterday you were here with me and a part me believed that, that was the way it would always be. My mind still cannot accept that day when they told me you were gone. It does not matter how long ago it was, as to me it will always seem like only yesterday.

Sad are the hearts that love you,

Sad are the tears that fall,

but living our life with out you is the saddest part of all.

We Love and Miss You So Much,

Love Always,

Billie Jo, Austin, Annabelle, Raven & Tamika



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.