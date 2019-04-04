|
|
It was 9 years ago today, I remember yesterday you were here with me and a part me believed that, that was the way it would always be. My mind still cannot accept that day when they told me you were gone. It does not matter how long ago it was, as to me it will always seem like only yesterday.
Sad are the hearts that love you,
Sad are the tears that fall,
but living our life with out you is the saddest part of all.
We Love and Miss You So Much,
Love Always,
Billie Jo, Austin, Annabelle, Raven & Tamika
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 4, 2019