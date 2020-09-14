Kyle M. IdlandSt. Cloud - Kyle M. Idland, age 34 of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18th at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The memorial services and interment will be private.Kyle was born April 29, 1986 in Fargo, North Dakota. He graduated from High School in Watertown, South Dakota. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Kyle was most recently employed by New Flyer in St. Cloud. He was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell.Kyle loved spending time with his family and friends, outdoor activities, dogs and children, and ?shing. His favorite place in the world was Lake Marquette.Kyle is survived by his parents, Deb and Gerald Idland of St. Cloud, Curtis (Heidi) Obregon of Bemidji; siblings, Taylor Idland at home, Alexandra (Kellen) Bubach of West Fargo, North Dakota and Zachary Idland of Fargo, North Dakota; grandparents, Reverend Ronald and Nancy Gladen Bemidji, Jerry Idland, Sr. of Devils Lake, North Dakota and Carol Bies of Bemidji. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Idland.Kyle was deeply loved and will remain in our hearts forever.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.