La June A. Dibb
La June A. Dibb

Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 4, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for La June A. Dibb, age 91, who passed away Thursday at her granddaughter's residence. Pastor Joshua Reber will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

La June was born July 1, 1929 in Glencoe to George and Clara (Schmidt) Huser. She graduated from Glencoe High School in 1947, and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a MS Degree in Education. La June taught for 33 years in Minnesota, Wyoming, and Montana of which 23 were in Sauk Rapids. She married Ivan Lampher of Lester Prairie on July 24, 1954 and he passed away in 1972. La June married Earl Dibb of Litchfield in 1988 and they lived on Briggs Lake until moving to St. Cloud in 2004. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 Auxiliary, and Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary. La June loved to sew, sew, and sew more! She also enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, fishing, trips to the casino, and watching the Twins and Vikings.

La June is survived by her children, Colleen (Paul) Studniski of Watkins and Neal (Leela) Lampher of Waite Park; step-sons, Russ (Laurie) Dibb of Colorado, Steve (Sharon) Dibb of Stillwater, Bill (Linda) Dibb of St. Stephen, and Jon Dibb of Minneapolis; step-daughter-in-law, Ann Dibb of Blaine; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. La June was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ivan Lampher and Earl Dibb; step-son, Bruce Dibb; brother, Norman (Bea) Huser; sister, Mavis (Orland) Kruschke.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
