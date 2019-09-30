Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
La Vay Marie (Mueller) Sutterfield


1936 - 2019
La Vay Marie (Mueller) Sutterfield Obituary
La Vay Marie (Mueller) Sutterfield

St. Cloud - LaVay Marie (Mueller) Sutterfield, 83. passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, in Sartell, Minnesota.

She was born August 2, 1936 in Dodge Center, MN to Leonard and Maude Mueller of Sargeant, MN and graduated from Hayfield High School.

LaVay was a church organist for a period of time at the First Presbyterian Church in Hayfield. She attended classes at Macalester College in St Paul, MN and was a secretary on an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile program at Martin Aircraft in Denver, CO where she met her future husband, John Sutterfield. He was an Airman stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. The couple married in 1960 in Hayfield and settled in Rochester, MN. In 1965, they moved to Albert Lea, MN and in 1976, to Litchfield, MN. LaVay worked for the Department of Social Services in Freeborn and later Meeker counties in Minnesota and eventually retired from that career. The Sutterfield's later lived for a time in Sauk Rapids, MN and then St. Cloud, MN before living their final days in Sartell. LaVay was a friend to all and delighted in the Lord, serving and worshipping Him while serving others all the days of her life.

LaVay is survived by her son, Colonel Jon Sutterfield, US Air Force (retired) and his wife, Sherri who live in Shawnee, OK, and her daughter, Vicki Marie Sutterfield of Lakeville, MN. LaVay is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacob of Minneapolis, MN; Brandon Sala of Shawnee, OK and Stephanie Hill of Stratford OK. She has one great grandchild, Zayden Sala, of Shawnee, OK. LaVay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Thomas Sutterfield; brother, Harold Mueller and his wife, Twylah (Hegna) Mueller.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/0VDlCmZ0DQfj7MqKNfGcG9H?domain=czaplewskifuneralhomes.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 30, 2019
