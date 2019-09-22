|
|
Landen James Wellsted, infant
Blaine - A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at River of Life Assembly of God in Cold Spring for Landen James Wellsted, infant, who was born eternally sleeping on September 11, 2019 at St. John's Hospital, Maplewood, MN.
Survivors include his parents, Tad and Alyssa Wellsted; brother, Evan Wellsted; grandparents, Jim and Deb Schaaf of Richmond, Tammy and Steve Tokar of Coon Rapids, Scott and Nadira Wellsted of Maple Lake; aunts and uncles, Sadie Holthaus and Travis Reme of Paynesville, Chad and Chelsey Wellsted, of St. Cloud, Cory Wellsted of Coon Rapids, Zack Wellsted of Maple Lake, Blake Wellsted of Maple Lake; as well as several cousins and extended family.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 22, 2019