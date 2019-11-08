|
Lanice Laura Jans
Sauk Rapids - Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lanice Laura Jans, 94, of Sauk Rapids who died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her son's home in Delaware, OH. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.
Lanice L. Jans was born December 23, 1924 in Sauk Rapids to John and Johanna (Czarnetzki) Rogosheske. Lanice was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. She married Harold R. Jans on June 13, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Lanice graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1942 and attended Drews Business College. She was employed by International Harvester Company, St. Cloud in various positions in the office including secretarial duties and a bookkeeping machine operator for 11 years. She and her family lived in Spring Lake Park, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, Burnsville, MN and Wheaton, IL prior to retiring in 1986. She and her husband returned to Sauk Rapids in 1987.
Lanice was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she was past president of the Ladies Aid and a member of the Sewing Circle and Golden Agers and was on the committee for the church 50th anniversary. She also delivered Meals on Wheels for the St. Cloud Hospital. Lanice was very proud of her flower gardens. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and making any and all types of crafts, especially ceramics.
Survivors include her sons, Kert H. (Vicky) of Encinitas, CA, Mark of Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Kelsey, Karli and Wesley; great grandchildren, Quentin, Andre and Adrianna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold on March 11, 2017; and sister, Inette Smith.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019