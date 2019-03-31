Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Mattocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Mattocks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry A. Mattocks Obituary
Larry A. Mattocks

St. Cloud - A Time of Sharing will be 12 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud for Larry A. Mattocks, 72 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sterling Park Nursing Home. Visitation will be after 10 AM on Saturday at the funeral home and Rev. John Martinson will officiate.

Larry was born on April 6, 1946 in Alexandria to Alden and Eleanor (Briese) Mattocks. He taught art and media for many years before retiring in the early 2000s. He was a member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. Larry enjoyed working in all forms of art, hunting, spending time outdoors and fishing year-round, including his yearly fishing trips on Lake Superior. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Larry loved his family and his black lab, Emily. Larry was a genuine person who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his sons, Cameron Mattocks of Bradenton, FL and Christian Mattocks of Brooklyn Park; father, Alden Mattocks of Alexandria; and sister, Beverly (Clarence) Bundermann of Chaska.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Cloud Hospital, Country Manor, Sterling Park and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Larry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Croix Hospice.





Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now