Larry C. Laylin



Larry C. Laylin, aged 80, passed away July 5, 2020. Formerly a fifty year resident of St. Cloud MN and more recently of Osseo/Maple Grove MN.



Larry was born in Waterloo Iowa to Jean and Forrest Laylin April 29, 1940. After his parents divorced, he moved with his mother to South St. Paul, MN. Larry was a good student who excelled in athletics. In high school he was a three sport letter winner and captain of his football, basketball and baseball teams. Following high school Larry played a season of college baseball then left school to play several seasons of semi-pro baseball. Larry was patriotic and loved his country. He joined the Navy in 1959 and enjoyed international travel as well as playing basketball in several other countries. Larry married the love of his life Della on June 19, 1965.



Larry worked as an executive in Human Resources. His passion remained in athletics which he coached and followed relentlessly. His favorites were Hamline Hockey and the Minnesota Twins. Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Della. His two children, Andrea (Greg), Cory (Stacy) and five grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Luc, Casy and Bode. A private family funeral is planned.



Please send condolences to Steeple Pointe Assisted Living C/O Della Laylin, 625 Central Ave, Osseo MN 55369.









