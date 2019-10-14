Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Larry D. Goertz


1963 - 2019
Larry D. Goertz Obituary
Larry D. Goertz

St. Cloud - The Celebration of Life for Larry Dean Goertz will be Friday, October 18, at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Family and friends may gather from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, October 18, with prayers being said at 5:00pm. Larry passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital, with family by his side.

Larry was born April 28, 1963, in Pipestone, MN, to Lorraine (Eggrud) and Hillary Goertz. He married Carol Peach on September 6, 1979 in St. Cloud. Larry last worked at Komo Machine and St. Benedict's Senior Center in St. Cloud.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol, and his children Sonja (Jeffery) Hanson-Rosenberg and Markus Rosenberg.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
