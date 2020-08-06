Larry E. AdeySt. Cloud - Memorial services will be at 11 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Larry E. Adey, 80, who passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on August 5, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. Kenneth Ferber will officiate and visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at a later date.Larry was born in Grand Rapids, MN to Ruby (Wright) and Everett Adey plus an older sister, Evelyn. From his mother, he learned to appreciate nature as she loved to be out-of-doors picking berries, gathering flowers, and loving animals. Larry attended Central School and later graduated from Grand Rapids High School. The highlights of his school years were giving rides to classmates in his working Army Jeep (made by his father), singing a solo in Finnish to the grade school, lettering in Varsity baseball and wrestling Larry "The Axe" Henning.Larry had three occupations during his life including being a licensed barber in California and MN, being an ordained minister in MT, and then returning to graduate school to become a psychologist. He specialized in Hypnotherapy, he counseled in private practice, worked at the old Cambridge State Hospital, the Regional Treatment Center, Homeopathy, Behavior Management, and Addictions and retired from the State of MN.Larry enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, four-wheeling, looking at stars, running marathons and a triathlon, coaching hockey, singing, eating good food and trying new things. He was spontaneous and was excited for each new day. He loved his mother, step-dad Arnold Aebli and his sister. He loved his daughters and tried to give them the world. This was seen by their many adventures including sailing, camping, riding horses, walking in the woods, and going on vacations. Later when Chris worked for an airline, she and Larry became quite the jet-setters.He also loved his partner, Dr. Sue. They enjoyed many of the same things including psychology, University of MN sports, having coffee, family and traveling. Their friendship turned into a relationship which extended throughout his life.Larry is survived by his partner, Sue Smith; cat, Missy Lou; dog, Joey; daughter, Chris (Jim) Pearce; granddaughters, Ashley (Jimi) Richardson, Jaimee (Brian) Malcom, Angela (Stetson) Johnson, Alyssa Pearce, and Reagan Pearce and great grandchildren, Ava, Jayli, and Axel Richardson, Toliver and Henry Malcom, Eve, Quinn and Jonas Johnson; nephew, Scott (Lynn) Remsberg and nieces, Renee (Jim) Hair and Kerry (Scott) Johnson.Larry was preceded in death by his parents (1970), and his beloved sister, Evelyn (2020).