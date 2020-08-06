1/1
Larry E. Adey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry E. Adey

St. Cloud - Memorial services will be at 11 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Larry E. Adey, 80, who passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on August 5, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. Kenneth Ferber will officiate and visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Larry was born in Grand Rapids, MN to Ruby (Wright) and Everett Adey plus an older sister, Evelyn. From his mother, he learned to appreciate nature as she loved to be out-of-doors picking berries, gathering flowers, and loving animals. Larry attended Central School and later graduated from Grand Rapids High School. The highlights of his school years were giving rides to classmates in his working Army Jeep (made by his father), singing a solo in Finnish to the grade school, lettering in Varsity baseball and wrestling Larry "The Axe" Henning.

Larry had three occupations during his life including being a licensed barber in California and MN, being an ordained minister in MT, and then returning to graduate school to become a psychologist. He specialized in Hypnotherapy, he counseled in private practice, worked at the old Cambridge State Hospital, the Regional Treatment Center, Homeopathy, Behavior Management, and Addictions and retired from the State of MN.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, four-wheeling, looking at stars, running marathons and a triathlon, coaching hockey, singing, eating good food and trying new things. He was spontaneous and was excited for each new day. He loved his mother, step-dad Arnold Aebli and his sister. He loved his daughters and tried to give them the world. This was seen by their many adventures including sailing, camping, riding horses, walking in the woods, and going on vacations. Later when Chris worked for an airline, she and Larry became quite the jet-setters.

He also loved his partner, Dr. Sue. They enjoyed many of the same things including psychology, University of MN sports, having coffee, family and traveling. Their friendship turned into a relationship which extended throughout his life.

Larry is survived by his partner, Sue Smith; cat, Missy Lou; dog, Joey; daughter, Chris (Jim) Pearce; granddaughters, Ashley (Jimi) Richardson, Jaimee (Brian) Malcom, Angela (Stetson) Johnson, Alyssa Pearce, and Reagan Pearce and great grandchildren, Ava, Jayli, and Axel Richardson, Toliver and Henry Malcom, Eve, Quinn and Jonas Johnson; nephew, Scott (Lynn) Remsberg and nieces, Renee (Jim) Hair and Kerry (Scott) Johnson.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents (1970), and his beloved sister, Evelyn (2020).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved