Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 232-3222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
Larry E. Wild


1941 - 2019
Larry E. Wild Obituary
Larry E. Wild

Fargo, N.D. - Larry E. Wild, 78, died peacefully on August 8, 2019 at his residence in Fargo under the care of hospice with his family by his side.

Larry was born March 15, 1941, in Bemidji, Minnesota, the oldest of twin boys (Lonny) to Earl and Helen (Spangler) Wild. He grew up in Bemidji and graduated in 1963 from Bemidji State College. He moved to Fargo and began teaching at Woodrow Wilson Elementary where he met Carol Nelson, of Kathryn, ND. They married on June 19, 1971. They were life-long companions and enjoyed many adventures together.

After earning his Master of Science in Education from BSC, he turned his focus to starting a family with Carol. Together they raised three children; Michael, Jennifer, and Sarah. Larry loved spending his summers camping and traveling the United States with his family. For 38 years Larry taught elementary school for the Fargo Public School System and retired in 2001. In retirement, Larry worked a few part-time jobs and drank coffee full-time with his friends. After Carol retired, they continued their adventures together traveling the world, volunteering with many organizations, especially at Olivet Lutheran Church, and spending time with their much-loved grandchildren.

Larry was a loving husband, caring father, and thoughtful teacher. His warm, approachable demeanor attracted both people and animals alike. Larry always had time for others and made sure they knew they were important without saying it. He left a legacy of a life well-lived.

Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol; his son Michael Wild of Fargo, ND; two daughters, Jennifer (Aaron) Wild of St. Paul, MN, and Sarah (Jonathan) Stout of Holly Springs, NC; 8 grandchildren, Aberlee, Ana and Ava Wild, Harper and Isla Ferguson, Owen, Cooper and Harrison Stout; his twin brother Lonny (Carol) Wild of St. Cloud, MN; and two sisters, Susan (Jim) Sylvester of Little Falls, MN and Connie (Russ) Hanson of Arlington, TX; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, at 2 pm, with a visitation at 1 pm, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.hansonrunsvold.com.

Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 12, 2019
