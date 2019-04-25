|
Age 79 of Zimmerman, Mn went to be with our Lord on April 23, 2019. In Larry was born on April 1,1940, the youngest of 9 children to Edward and Theresa (Kraemer) Thielen, In Eden Valley, MN. He and his siblings were raised on a farm near a lake, where he developed his ability to fix anything and his great love of the outdoors. Larry served his country in the U.S Army. He married Annette Libor on June 11, 1966 in Delano, MN. They moved to Zimmerman in 1970 and became members of St. Puis X Catholic Church. He was employed at Federal Cartridge 30 years, from which he retired. Larry is survived by his 4 children, Donald (Susan) Thielen, Dennis (Ann) Thielen, Alicia Thielen, Julie (Bryan) Hanson, grandchildren Danielle, Devyn, Hailey, Zach, Morgan and Aaron and his sister Rita Arnold. He was preceeded in death by parents, his wife Annette Thielen, his brothers, Sylvester, Celestine, Isador and his sisters, Lorraine Handrahan, Ansema (Sally) Olson, Marie Gruenes, and Aurelia Liestman. Larry had a passion for fishing, hunting, camping and enjoyed countless hours creating with his woodworking skills. He was also an avid polka music lover. He blessed us all with his playing of the Concertina and his Button Accordion whenever the chance arose. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit. Larry was willing to help anyone in need. Mass of Christian burial at 1:30PM on Sat, April 27, 2019 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 25909 4th St W, Zimmerman, with visitation beginning at Noon. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019