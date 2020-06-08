Laura H. EickhoffPaynesville, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Laura H. Eickhoff, 85, of Paynesville will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Laura passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by her side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.Laura was born on November 22, 1934 in Lake Henry to Leonard and Lauretta (Kraemer) Hopfer. She graduated from Paynesville High School. Laura married Tony Eickhoff on May 17, 1954 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Together they raised their daughters and farmed in Eden Valley for many years. Laura also worked at Gaspers Bakery in Eden Valley and cleaned homes and cabins. They retired to Paynesville in 2008. She was a member of St. Louis Parish and Christian Women. She was also a member of Catholic United Financial in Eden Valley.Laura enjoyed embroidery, gifting many sets of dish towels. She also enjoyed quilting, going to coffee with friends, playing bingo and casino trips with friends. Above all she treasured spending time with loved ones.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tony; daughters, Karen Brutger of Albertville, Linda (Gary) Nordmann of St. Joseph, Diane (Tom) Utsch of Paynesville, Joan (Wayne) Schmitz of Rice; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; brothers, Art (Jean) Hopfer and Bill Hopfer; and many nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; great granddaughter, Madilyn Marie Utsch; great grandson William Anthony Schmitz; infant great granddaughter; foster brother, Billy Langner; and sisters-in-law, Martha Hopfer and Rosie Hopfer.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.