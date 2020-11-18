1/1
Laura L. Fasen
1962 - 2020
Laura L. Fasen

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be private due to the Covid19 pandemic at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Laura L. Fasen, age 58 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 from Covid19 complications at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. While the family services are private, it will be livestreamed on Tuesday, November 24. To view the service, please go to "https://youtu.be/KKOgoUC1g6M", Commemorative pictures to start at 10:45 a.m. and funeral service video at 11:00 a.m.

Laura was born March 27, 1962 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leo and Lila (Spieker) Fasen. She was employed by Ticket Master for several years. Laura was a resident of Skylight Gardens in St. Cloud.

Laura enjoyed crocheting, making quilts, playing Bingo, going to the YMCA and spending time with her family and friends.

Laura is survived by her sons, Uriah Gillespie and Christopher; daughter, Cody; siblings, Mary (Keith Schommer) O'Connor of St. Cloud, Eileen (Ralph) Traut of Sartell, Jim (Yolanda) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tom (Kim) of Minneapolis, Carl (Mary) of Sartell, Linda (Leo) Pfeiffer of Springfield, Virginia, Ron of Hastings, Bill (Deb) of Sartell; step-father, Alvin of Sartell; step-siblings, Stephen (Wendy) of Florida, Kevin (Arlene) of Spicer, Kathy (Allen) Klaustermeier of Cold Spring, Duane (Colleen) of Avon, Jenny Fasen of Willmar, Mike of Washington, JoAnn Fasen of Washington and Jeff (Doreen) of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Philip; nephew, Robert Fasen; sister-in-law, Charlene Fasen; and step-brother, Gary Fasen.

The family will have a "Celebration of Laura's Life" at a later date.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
livestreamed
