Laura Studer
Laura Studer:
Constant Kindness
Laura Studer is lovingly remembered for her warm, kind and gentle heart. She adored people and life, and leaves behind a legacy of positive impact on those she encountered during her 60 years. Laura passed away March 7, 2020, at her home in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Laura is survived by her wife, Diana Wilson; their daughters, Alison and Rebecca Kingseed; brother, William P. Studer (Kathy); sister, Marleen Looyen; sister, Vicki Vogel; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended/adopted family. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Ervin and Genrose (Theisen) Studer; brother Darol Studer (Ellie); and niece, Lisa Martinson. Obituary and memorial plans are posted at www.GoesFuneralCare.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020