Lavern Chock
Little Falls - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Lavern Chock, age 86 of LIttle Falls, will be 10:30 AM, Monday February 24 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Lavern died Thursday at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. There will be a visitation from 3:00 - 5:00 PM Sunday and again after 9:30 AM Monday at the church in Opole. Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish prayers will be at 5:00 PM Sunday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Lavern was born September 26, 1933 in Stearns County to Vincent and Emma (Posch) Skroch. She married Louis Broda in 1952. The couple farmed together until his death in 1995. Lavern married Louis Chock on March 22, 1997, he died in 2014. She was a cook at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud for many years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, dancing, baking coffee cakes and catering. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Lavern is survived by her step-children, Joan (Duane) Czech, Little Falls; Debbie (George) Wippler, Little Falls; Duane (Ann) Chock, Little Falls; Kenny (Kayla) Chock, Little Falls, 13 step-grandchildren and 19 step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, MaryAnn Grebinoski, Holdingford and Geri Mehelich, New Hope. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Louis Broda and Louis Chock, her brother Allen Skroch and a step great-grandchild, Noah Noakes.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020